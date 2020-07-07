Briefing of Chief Minister’s Delivery Unit

July 8, 2020

Quetta, July 07, 2020 (PPI-OT): Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan has directed to set up an online complaint portal for the public on a trial basis regarding the performance of Police Quetta Metropolitan Corporation and other public service delivery agencies. During a meeting held on Tuesday for a briefing on the performance and affairs of the Chief Minister’s Delivery Unit, the Chief Minister said that the purpose of setting up the Chief Minister’s Delivery Unit was to gradually e-governance the government system.

This will enable better and faster execution of government affairs and improve it through monitoring of performance of departments. The Chief Minister directed the file tracking system set up under CMDU to be divided into divisions and districts. The Chief Minister said that social networking websites are an easy, fast and inexpensive means of communication which not only enables us to convey our message to the people immediately and effectively but also helps us to be aware of public issues.

You can take steps to solve them while Balochistan can present a positive impression and its resources to the world, the Chief Minister appreciated the performance of the Delivery Unit and directed for further expansion. He also directed the establishment of PSDP Automation and Monitoring System, Balochistan Data Center. He also directed for early completion of projects for preparation of District Atlas. The Chief Minister also announced to award certificates of appreciation to the volunteers working in Code-19 for their encouragement. A briefing was given on the subject including Code Lab Test Management System, Data Management System, Call Center, Human Resource Management System and Balochistan Public Endowment Fund Management System.

