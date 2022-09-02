British High Commissioner lauds Pakistan’s efforts for regional stability 

Islamabad, September 02, 2022 (PPI-OT):British High Commissioner Christian Turner called on Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi on Friday. During the meeting, matters of mutual interest and regional security situation including bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed.

The visiting dignitary expressed his grief over the devastation caused by unprecedented floods in Pakistan and offered sincere condolence to the families of the victims. He also offered UK’s support to the people of Pakistan at this hour of need.

The British High Commissioner appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for regional stability and also pledged to play his role enhancing cooperation with Pakistan at all levels. General Bajwa thanked for UK’s support and reiterated that assistance from our global partners shall be vital in relief and rehabilitation of the flood affected.

