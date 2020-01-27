British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Dr Christian Turner called on Governor Sindh Imran Ismail at Governor House

January 27, 2020

Karachi, January 27, 2020 (PPI-OT): During the meeting Pak-British matters pertaining to mutual interests particularly on partnership in economy, trade and finance were discussed.

For more information, contact:

Advisor to Governor (Higher Education and Media)

Sindh Governor House

Tel: +92-21-99201216-7, +92-21-99201201-3

Email: press@governorsindh.gov.pk

Website: www.governorsindh.gov.pk

Related Posts