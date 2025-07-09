As Pakistan confronts catastrophic monsoon inundations and a staggering $1.2 trillion projected expense from climate change inaction, the British High Commission has initiated a national climate journalism training program to equip media experts with the skills to promote awareness and encourage action.
The program underscores the vital function journalists serve in stimulating climate action. Reporters can highlight climate change remedies, motivate public engagement, and aid their audience in comprehending the impact of climate change on their lives, according to a statement released by the British High Commission on Tuesday.
Sneha Lala, Deputy Director of Communications and Public Diplomacy, emphasized the gravity of climate inaction, projecting a $1.2 trillion cost for Pakistan by 2050. This encompasses substantial loss of life, widespread poverty, and devastating livelihood destruction. However, Lala highlighted the power of climate journalism to present alternative solutions, incentivize engagement, and effect transformation.
Following training sessions with major media outlets in Islamabad, including the Express Group, Geo News, Daily Jang, The News, The Nation, and Nawa-e-Waqt, the High Commission plans to extend the program to Lahore and Karachi.
The initiative features several Chevening alumni, individuals who have refined their climate knowledge through the prestigious UK scholarship program. Contributors include Syed Muhammad Abubakar, an environmental journalist and PhD candidate; Hammad Naqi Khan, Director General of WWF Pakistan; and Sana Munir, a director of local government auditing.
Muhammad Talal and Muhammad Asim Siddique, alumni of the High Commission’s Chevening climate mentorship scheme and members of Samaa Digital, are also participating. They have collaborated with Adil Shahzeb, who has provided insights on incorporating climate narratives into Dawn”s flagship program, “Live with Adil Shahzeb”.
Leo Hickman, editor and director of Carbon Brief, is lending his expertise to the training. The High Commission will host a competition for participants, with the winning climate story receiving mentorship from Hickman.