Broadband internet facility will be provided to entire population: IT Minister

Islamabad, February 28, 2021 (PPI-OT): Minister for Information Technology and Telecom, Syed Amin-ul-Haq says his Ministry has a vision to provide broadband internet facility to the entire population, including the rural areas of the country. Speaking at the 4th Consumer IT and Telecom Conference in Karachi, he said IT Ministry is also working on project to provide internet connectivity on highways and at tourist destinations. He said various programs for skill developing skills and capacity building among youth have been introduced to enable them to avail the best opportunities in the world.

