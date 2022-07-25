Brothel run by BJP leader busted in Meghalaya, six minor girls rescued 

Shillong, July 25, 2022 (PPI-OT):A brothel run by BJP leader was busted and half a dozen minor girls were rescued by police in the Indian state of Meghalaya. According to Kashmir Media Service, the police found at least six minor girls locked up inside dingy cabin-like rooms under unhygienic conditions during the search in a resort in Rimpu Bagan area.

The Meghalaya police have reportedly launched a manhunt to nab state vice-president of the Bharatiya Janata Party Bernard N Marak for immoral trafficking of minor girls. Police suspected that the three-story building was the spot where the minor girls were sexually assaulted.

For more information, contact:

Kashmir Media Service

Phone: +92-51-4435548, +92-51-4435549

Fax: +92-51-4861736

Email: info@kmsnews.org

Website: www.kmsnews.org