B’stan regime focusing to improve education: QDA chairperson

QUETTA:Bushra Rind, Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Chairperson Quetta Development Authority (QDA) has said that provincial government is focusing to improve education, health and other sectors.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, she said that concrete measures are being adopted for addressing the problems of people. She said the timely completion of development schemes will not only improve the life standard of people but will also put the province on the path of progress and prosperity. She said all available resources were being mobilized to promote tourism sector in the province.

HEALTH FACILITIES: Minister for Livestock and Dairy Development, Mitha Khan Kakar said that the provincial government believes in providing healthcare facilities to the people at their threshold.

He said it will be ensured to provide medicines to all the hospitals of Zhob. A statement issued here on Wednesday says that these views were expressed by him while addressing a function held after handing over keys of Ambulances to Shahzada Babar, District Health Officer (DHO), Zhob provided out of his discretionary grant to Tehsil Gerda Babar, Mena Bazar, Gustoe, Kakar Khurasan Mardanzai and other far flung areas of Zhob. On the occasion, DSM, Mushtaq Ahmed and large number of people were also present. Kakar said the incumbent provincial government has been striving to improve the performance of health sector.