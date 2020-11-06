QUETTA:Chief Minister Balochistan, Jam Kamal Khan has issued directions to all Administrative Departments and Commissionerates for presentation regarding notices, reminders, pending late files and delayed matters on IPMs.

Administrative Secretaries and Commissioners have been directed on matters warranting action or completion on their part to conclude at the earliest inclusive of completing their file tracking pendency, PSDP matters, Departmental Tasks and such other tasks assigned from time to time.

However, Jam Kamal Khan has also directed all Administrative Departments of the province to implement a File Tracking System in their respective departmental hierarchies, including all sections. He directed Administrative Secretaries to personally supervise all activities on the FTS platform and conduct weekly meetings for compliance and deployment.