Business community is playing a vital role in the economic development of the country: Chairman NAB 

Islamabad, November 30, 2021 (PPI-OT):Honourable Mr. Justice Javed Iqbal Chairman NAB said that the Business Community is playing a vital role in the economic development of the country. He said income tax, sales tax and under invoicing cases of the business community had already been referred to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) as per law.

The Chairman NAB said that NAB is making all out efforts to eradicate corruption from the country. The Chairman NAB said that investigation of white collar crimes is very challenging as the crime was committed in one city and property exists somewhere else but NAB officers are working with the realization that eradication of corruption from the country is their national duty.

Criticizing fake housing societies, he said that the illegal housing societies have plundered the poor persons by posting alluring advertisements despite having no or little land. Honourable Mr. Justice Javed Iqbal, Chairman NAB said that NAB has introduced a new concept of Combine Investigation Team (CIT) in order to benefit from the experienced and collective wisdom of its senior supervisory officers.

NAB has itself prescribed a timeframe of 10 months in which complaint verifications in two months, inquiries in four months and investigations in four months on alleged allegations of corruption and corrupt practices. Moreover, NAB has established a state of the Art Forensic Science Laboratory with the aim to facilitate / assist in investigation and prosecution.

Furthermore, NAB has established its own Pakistan Anti-Corruption Training Academy at NAB Headquarters with the purpose to train and equip NAB investigation officers/Prosecutors with modern techniques in order to investigate white collar crimes and vigorously NAB cases in the learned Courts. He said that NAB strongly believes in “Accountability for all” policy to eradicate corruption by adopting three pronged strategy of Awareness, Prevention and Enforcement.

