Business community supports appointment of Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan as Prime Minister of AJK for better economic development of the region

Islamabad, July 27, 2021 (PPI-OT):Ajmal Baloch, President, All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tijaran along with a delegation visited the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry and congratulated Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan President ICCI on election victory of his elder brother Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan who won his seat from LA-15 Bagh-II as PTI candidate. Baser Daud, Khalid Chaudhry, Mehboob Khan, Abdul Ghaffar Chaudhry, Chaudhry Irfan, Akhtar Abbasi, Naveed Satti, Shafique Abbasi and others were in the delegation. Abdul Rehman Khan, Vice President ICCI was also present at the occasion.

Ajmal Baloch President All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tijaran and Iftikhar Feroze, President, Anjuman-e-Tijran Azad Kashmir in their joint statement said that Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan has a business background and vast experience of investment and economic matters, therefore, they stressed that Prime Minister Imran Khan should appoint him as Prime Minister of AJK that would pave way for the better economic development of the region.

They said that AJK has great potential for promoting tourism and Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan would be instrumental in attracting more investment to AJK to realize its tourism potential and making it one of the fastest growing regions of the country. They said that appointment of Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan would give greater level of confidence to the business community and investors to make investments and start business ventures in AJK. They were of the view that Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan would also play a positive role in attracting local and foreign investors towards AJK, therefore, they urged that Prime Minister Imran Khan should prefer him for appointment as Prime Minister of AJK to bring real change in the region.

Speaking at the occasion, Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry thanked Ajmal Baloch President All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tijaran, Iftikhar Feroze President Anjuman-e-Tijaran Azad Kashmir and delegation members for showing their support for appointment of Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan as Prime Minister of AJK. He said that AJK possessed tremendous potential for tourism as the region was endowed with picturesque spots for tourists.

He said that AJK has also great potential to promote marble, stones, forestry, wood and other industries that would create more jobs for youth, improve trade and exports of the region. He was hopeful that the PTI government in AJK would make more conducive policies for realizing the actual economic potential of the region and make it an attractive destination for tourism and economic activities. He assured that if given a chance, Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan would implement the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan for economic prosperity in AJK and play a proactive role to promote the welfare and betterment of the people of the region.

