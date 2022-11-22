Buzdar’s interim bail extended in assets beyond means case

LAHORE: The Accountability Court Tuesday extended interim bail of former Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar in assets beyond means case till December 5.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has submitted its response in the court on interim bail of former Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar in assets beyond means case. The court asked the anti-graft watchdog if it is necessary to arrest former Punjab chief minister Buzdar. The NAB prosecutor informed the court that the PTI leader’s arrest warrant is not issued yet.

Earlier, an accountability had stopped NAB from arresting Buzdar in this case. The former Punjab chief minister had approached the court to seek interim bail in assets beyond case lodged against him by anti-graft watchdog.

The court ordered Usman Buzdar to submit surety bonds of Rs500,000 for availing the relief of the bail. He urged the court to bar NAB from arresting his client. The court, after hearing initial arguments of the counsel, granted interim bail to the former Punjab chief minister till Nov 30 and restrained the bureau from his arrest. On November 4, the Lahore High Court (LHC) ordered NAB to avoid taking coercive measures against Buzdar in ongoing inquiry against him.