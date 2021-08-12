BZU will start M.Phil in Islamic banking soon

MULTAN: At least 15 students have qualified for diploma in Islamic banking from Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) Islamic Research Centre.

The university will offer M.Phil in such program at the Islamic center very soon. Addressing the certificates distribution ceremony, BZU VC, Dr Mansoor Kundi said that network of Islamic banking was much vast in both in East and West.

He stated that Islamic Research Centre had brought good name to varsity by offering the diploma adding that it opened up ways and means for legitimate (Halal) business to the Muslims. Director Islamic Research Centre, Dr Altaf Langrial shed light on the activities being carried out in the center.