C-130 carrying relief goods from Pakistan arrives in Mazar-e-Sharif 

Islamabad, September 13, 2021 (PPI-OT):As part of Pakistan’s humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan, a C-130 carrying relief goods comprising foods items and medicines has arrived in Mazar-e-Sharif. This is the 4th such consignment in as many days manifesting Pakistan’s commitment to provide relief assistance to Afghan brothers and sisters. Meanwhile, World Food Program is also continuing flight from Islamabad to Kabul.

For more information, contact:

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Government of Pakistan

4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9103557

Email: info@moib.gov.pk

Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk