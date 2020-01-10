CAA has taken the initiative of shouldering 50% cost of the flying charges for female trainee pilots: Spokesperson

January 9, 2020

Islamabad, January 09, 2020 (PPI-OT): Another milestone achieved under the National Aviation Policy, 2019.This was said by Spokesperson Aviation Division on Monday. In line with the vision of the Prime Minister regarding women empowerment and as per National Aviation Policy, 2019, Civil Aviation Authority has taken the initiative of shouldering 50% cost of the flying charges for female trainee pilots. Female trainee pilots who have completed at least 100 hours for flying are eligible for the funding. The Civil Aviation Authority shall pay the amount directly to the institutions.

For more information, contact:

Principal Information Officer,

Press Information Department (PID)

Tel: +92-51-9252323, +92-51-9252324

Fax: +92-51-9252325, +92-51-9252326

Email: piopid@gmail.com

Website: www.pid.gov.pk

Related Posts