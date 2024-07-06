The Cabinet Committee on Energy has approved the establishment of DISCOs support unit to increase the efficiency of electricity distribution companies, prevent electricity theft and ensure timely collection of bills.
The approval was granted during a meeting of the committee held here in Islamabad on Saturday with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the chair.
The DISCOs support unit system will be started from Multan Electric Power Company. The committee also approved an incentive package for recovery of unpaid and overdue electricity bills.
Under this package, DISCOs workers and law enforcement institutions will be awarded for the recovery of unpaid and overdue bills.
The Cabinet Committee also approved the Standardized Security Package Document under the Power Policy 2015 for small water projects of the private sector.
The aim of this initiative is to promote private investment in the power sector and to deal with tariff and other issues quickly. Further, the forum approved the extension of six months in the Refinery Policy 2023 with regard to the up-gradation of the existing refineries.
The committee directed the Ministry of Petroleum to take into confidence the oil refineries established in the country and prepare a comprehensive plan for up gradation.
The committee was also presented with a detailed report on the debt of electricity sector from July 2023 to May 2024. The report stated that the circular debt of the power sector was 2655 billion rupees till May this year.
The Prime Minister established a committee for preparing the plan of uninterrupted supply of electricity in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).