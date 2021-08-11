Cabinet Committee Meeting on Dengue

Lahore, August 11, 2021 (PPI-OT):Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid said here on Tuesday that due to ongoing rainy season, dengue surveillance has to be scaled up in districts reporting more cases. Chairing a meeting at Darbar Hall of Civil Secretariat, the Health Minister said that collaboration of key departments shall yield improved results as Dengue is everybody’s problem.

Present in the meeting were Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Sarah Aslam, Secretary Auqaf, Deputy Commissioner Lahore Mudassar Riaz, Directorate General Health Services, Dr. Haroon Jehangir, DG PHA and other officials.

The Health Minister and Auqaf Minister reviewed anti-dengue activities in the province. Secretary P and SH Department presented progress of their respective departments to the Health Minister. The Health Minister said, “All institutions must work jointly to control dengue and must stay vigilant. Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners must ensure compliance with DEAG SOPs. People must keep their homes, offices and shops clean.

Activities must be enhanced at Railways colonies. Special focus must be laid on shrines and mosques. The PHA must ensure cleanliness of green belts and parks. Monsoon season requires extra efforts from teams. Anti-dengue activities are being closely monitored. All institutions must ensure compliance with guidelines.

Chief Secretary Punjab is taking action against non-compliant departments. The quality of monitoring and surveillance needs to be enhanced. Stagnant water can encourage larva breeding and WASA must take special measures for drainage of water.

District Administration must itself monitor anti-dengue activities and on report of Special Branch all departments must take immediate action. Districts reporting more cases must stay alert and all out resources shall be provided to make anti-dengue activities successful.”

