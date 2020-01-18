Call on the Foreign Minister by the United States under Secretary of Defense

January 17, 2020

Islamabad, January 17, 2020 (PPI-OT): The United States under Secretary of Defense, John Rood called on the Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, today. During the meeting, the Foreign Minister and the Under Secretary discussed various aspects of Pakistan-US defense cooperation as well as the evolving regional situation. The Under Secretary briefed the Foreign Minister about the ongoing defense related cooperation between the two countries. The Foreign Minister apprised the Under Secretary about Pakistan’s various efforts for peace and stability in the South Asian region.

The Foreign Minister highlighted that defense and security cooperation has been one of the defining features of our bilateral cooperation. He said that the U.S. decision to revive International Military Education and Training (IMET) programme for Pakistan had significant symbolic value and was a welcome first step in further reviving bilateral military cooperation.

The Foreign Minister informed the Under Secretary about his recent visits to the regional countries to diffuse tensions and underscored the need for de-escalation and dialogue. He stated that Pakistan remained deeply concerned about the prospects of any instability in its neighbourhood and remained ready to play its due role in finding peaceful solution to the tensions between U.S. and Iran.

