Call to announce relief package for industries, traders

April 26, 2020

Karachi, April 26, 2020 (PPI-OT): Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Jam Ikramullah Dharejo Sunday demanded of the federal government to immediately announce a relief package for industries and traders affected by the lockdown so that they can breathe a sigh of relief.

In a statement, he said it was the first federal cabinet in Pakistan’s history to have more unelected members than elected ones. The minister said: “The federal government’s cabinet includes 25 unelected people, which is surprising. The words of the selected Prime Minister to limit his cabinet members from 18 to 20 are proving to be a bundle of lies today and these cabinet members are white elephants for the economy.”

Dharejo said that all the claims of change made by the federal government had turned out to be false. He said: “It seems that the army of ministers, ministers of state, special assistants, and advisers has been tasked with criticizing the Sindh government exclusively.”

Dharejo said that the nation was getting dire consequences of change. The nation was lied before the election. He said that due to the effects of coronavirus, on the one hand, revenue was declining and on the other hand, the burden of the vast cabinet had been placed on the national economy.

Instead of criticizing the Sindh government, the Karachi team of the selected Prime Minister should implement the Karachi Package and other announcements, he pointed out. He said that the Sindh government had taken industrialists and traders on board and they all were on the same page.

He said that the false allegations of extortion from industrialists and traders had been disclaimed by the industrialists and traders themselves and the negative propagandists had failed. Dharejo said that the federal government did not give any relief to the industrialists while industries and traders had been affected due to severe lockdown.

