Call to convene Safety and Police Commission meeting

July 8, 2020

Karachi:Two civil society members of the official provincial Public Safety and Police Complaints Commission on Wednesday expressed serious concern over inordinate delay in convening of the mandatory monthly meetings of the Commission as those have not happened for the last five months.

In a joint statement the civil society nominated members of the Commission Karamat Ali and Nazim F. Haji stated that a number of serious matters are pending to be discussed and decided before the Commission, but the meeting was not being convened and further delayed. In this regard these two members had written a letter the Chairman of the Commission, Syed Murad Ali Shah, Chief Minister of Sindh on 15th June but no action has been taken so far.

They mentioned that as per the Sindh (Repeal of the Police Act, 1861 and Revival of Police Order, 2002) (Amendment) Act, 2019 the Public Safety and Police Complaints Commission is supposed to hold its monthly meetings in the 1st week of every month. Last meeting of the Commission was held on 8th February 2020.

There are a number of important and urgent issues that needed to be discussed and decided in the Commission’s forthcoming meetings, but due to extreme engagements of the Chief Minister during Coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic control exercises the monthly meetings of the Commission were delayed.

They pointed out that it is also possible that the Commission holds its meetings when the Chairperson is unable to attend the meetings due to his engagement in other important matters and a member can chair the meetings. They asked the provincial government to immediately convene an urgent meeting of the Commission to discuss the important issues.

