Call to extend deadline for filing tax returns

KARACHI:Mian Anjum Nisar, President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and Sheikh Sultan, Rehman Vice President, have urged the Advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and Chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR)Muhammad Javed Ghani to extend deadline for filing annual income tax returns from 8th December 2020 to 15th February 2021.

The President FPCCI said that a large number of business community members had not been able to file their tax returns mainly due to COVID-19 effects on whole of the working environment and now the second wave which was more severe and requiring strict observation of SoPs had also significantly disturbed business activities all over the country. This has slowed down the normal economic and commercial activities.

He further informed that there were also some discrepancies being faced in filling of income tax returns when a tax payer was requested to file two types of returns relating to partnerships, importers and suppliers.

Nisar and office bearers of the FPCCI had requested to extend the deadline of filing of income tax returns till 15th February 2021 as huge returns were pending for submission due to certain discrepancies while filling the returns, political situation and above all the severe COVID-19 rose in cases all over the country.