Call to register FIR against doctors attacking paramedical staff

QUETTA: Abdul Salam Zehri, leader of Balochistan Paramedical Staff Association, Balochistan has called on authorities to take strict action in accordance with law against those doctors involved in attacking paramedical staff of SPH, Quetta, withdraw FIR lodged against paramedics of Sandeman Provincial Hospital, reinstate the services of Haji Shafa Mengal and transfer the incumbent Medical Superintendent, Sandeman Provincial Hospital, Quetta.

Addressing a press conference at Quetta Press Club here on Friday, he said that that on September 09, 2021, some doctors tortured paramedics at Sandeman Provincial Hospital, Quetta, but instead of bringing doctors to justice, FIR was lodged against paramedical staff at the behest of Medical Superintendent, Sandeman Provincial Hospital, Quetta. He said that the services of Haji Shafa Mengal, President, Paramedical Staff Association, SPH, Quetta, were suspended without completing the codal formalities prescribed for initiating disciplinary proceedings.

He called on Chief Justice, Balochistan High Court, Chief Minister Balochistan, Inspector General of Police, Balochistan and other authorities to lodge an FIR against the doctors involved in attacking paramedical staff, withdraw F.I.R lodged against paramedics of Sandeman Provincial Hospital, reinstate the services of Haji Shafa Mengal and transfer the incumbent Medical Superintendent, Sandeman Provincial Hospital, Quetta. He said that if demands of paramedics were not acceded to within three days, a protest movement would be launched across the province. On the occasion, Haji Shafa Mengal, Bashir Chalgari and others were also present.