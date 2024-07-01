: Noted social and tribal leader and President, Balochistan Darts Association (Regd), Haji Muhammad Ibrahim Khan Nurzai on Sunday called on the authorities to rid the residents of Pushtunabad, Quetta and its adjoining areas of unannounced power outages and low voltage of electricity.
In a statement issued here, Nurzai said that prolonged and unannounced power outages had made the lives of the residents of Pushtunabad, Pushtun Dara, Akhtar Muhammad Jamia Masjid area near Moulana Niaz Durrani madrassa miserable, adding that after supply of electricity, voltage remained low, destroying thereby electric equipments used in homes.
He said that the issue of power outages and low electric voltage had already been brought into the notice of QESCO’s authorities, but no action had so far been taken to redress the grievances. He called on Chief Minister Balochistan, Chief Secretary Balochistan, Chief Executive Officer, Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) and other concerned authorities to rid the residents of Pushtunabad and its adjoining areas of unannounced power outages and low voltage of electricity.