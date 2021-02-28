Campaign for Senate polls to end on March 1 midnight: ECP

Islamabad, February 28, 2021 (PPI-OT): The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has said that the campaign for Senate election in the country will come to an end by the midnight tomorrow. The Commission has asked all the political parties and the contesting candidates to follow the provisions of law and exercise self-restraint so that the poll is held in an orderly and peaceful manner on Wednesday.

