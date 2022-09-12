Canada expresses support to Pakistan in mitigating disastrous impacts of floods 

Islamabad, September 12, 2022 (PPI-OT):The Canadian Minister for International Development, Mr Harjit Singh Sajjan, called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on Monday. The Prime Minister thanked Singh for his visit during such trying times when Pakistan was battling the effects of devastating floods, that caused extensive damage and suffering.

The Prime Minister expressed his appreciation for Canadian solidarity and assistance for rescue and relief efforts. The Prime Minister also expressed his appreciation to the Canadian Government for assistance in projects relating to women’s economic empowerment, sustainable economic growth and health sectors.

The Prime Minister noted that going forward Pakistan will pursue build back better strategy. Pakistan required experts and technical assistance for rebuilding climate-resilient infrastructure that can stand the disastrous effects of natural calamities in future. Minister Harjit Singh Sajjan expressed condolences for the flood victims and stated that the Canadian Government would support Pakistan to help mitigate disastrous impacts of these floods and climate change.

