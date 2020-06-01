Canada has interest to invest in Pakistan Railways: Gilmour

June 1, 2020

Islamabad, June 01, 2020 (PPI-OT): Canadian High Commissioner Wendy Gilmour called on Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed in Islamabad today and showed her country’s interest to invest in Pakistan Railways. She also commended Pakistan’s steps to prevent spread of COVID-19 pandemic. Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said Pakistan and Canada enjoy long cordial relations, which will be strengthened in future as well. The two sides also discussed matters of bilateral interest between Pakistan and Canada.

For more information, contact:

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Government of Pakistan

4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9103557

Email: info@moib.gov.pk

Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk

Related Posts