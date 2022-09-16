Canadian Govt announces to match donations up to $3 million to help flood victims in Pakistan 

Islamabad, September 16, 2022 (PPI-OT):Canadian government has announced to match individual donations up to a total of three million Canadian dollars through the Humanitarian Coalition of 12 charitable organizations in response to the flooding in Pakistan.

This was stated by High Commissioner for Pakistan to Canada Zaheer Janjua while speaking to a webinar on ‘Exploring Shariah-compliant Investment and Charitable Opportunities through Roshan Digital Account’ as well as a fundraising dinner held in the Canadian capital under the auspices of Pakistani Canadian charitable organization ‘Dil Canada’ for Pakistan flood relief.

The High Commissioner appreciated the Canadian government and the people for initially committing an aid of five million dollars and then backing it up with another 25 million of funding in response to the impact of flooding in Pakistan. He said the Pakistan High Commission in Canada and its Consulates have made arrangements with PIA to carry relief goods from Toronto to Pakistan free of cost.

