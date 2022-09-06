Canadian High Commissioner calls on Chief Minister Punjab 

Lahore, September 06, 2022 (PPI-OT):Canadian High Commissioner Ms Wendy Gilmour called on Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at his office on Monday. She discussed matters of mutual interest and expressed regret over flood-related losses.

The CM welcomed international assistance to flood affectees and maintained that the flood has caused colossal damages and the government was following a comprehensive strategy to rehabilitate the affected people. Pakistan and Canada enjoy the best friendly relations while a good number of Pakistanis are also residing there, he remarked.

However, there is a need to take solid steps to promote trade and economic relations by expanding cooperation in education, health and energy production sectors, he maintained. A proactive approach is needed to promote trade and economic cooperation between Canada and Punjab province and the time has come to take steps for further expanding cooperation in different sectors. In this regard, the exchange of trade delegations would give impetus to bilateral cooperation, concluded the CM.

Ms Wendy Gilmour expressed the desire to promote cooperation between Canada and Punjab in different sectors. Canadian Consular (Commercial) and Senior Trade Commissioner Michael Lazaruk and Chairman Nestle Pakistan Syed Yawar Ali were also present.

