Capital Development Authority anti-encroachment operations in the city

August 19, 2020

Islamabad, August 19, 2020 (PPI-OT): Capital Development Authority continued its operations against encroachments in the city. During the last week, Enforcement Directorate has conducted 108 operations in different areas of the city and demolished numerous constructions and encroachments from the state land. During these operations, 98 illegally constructed structures on state land were demolished in addition to confiscation of encroachment material from 490 encroachers.

These operations were conducted in different areas including sector F-6, F-7, F-8, G-7, G-8, G-9, G-10, I-14, Park Enclave, Bari Imam, Panj Garaan, PWD Colony, Expressway, Khana Pul, Malpur, Zia Masjid, Aabpara, Tarnol and other areas. These operations were conducted by Enforcement Directorate while assisted by ICT Administration, Islamabad Police and other concerned formations.

