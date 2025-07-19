Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, announced a crackdown on illegal housing societies, encroachments, and unauthorized construction in the federal capital. Presiding over a high-level meeting, Randhawa directed the CDA and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration to compile a comprehensive database of all housing and cooperative societies within Islamabad’s jurisdiction. The database will include layout plans, No Objection Certificates (NOCs), and plot allocations, focusing on societies selling more files than available plots.
The meeting, attended by senior CDA and ICT officials, reviewed ongoing legal proceedings against illegal and cooperative housing societies across various zones of Islamabad. Randhawa emphasized that the CDA website now offers updated information on legal and illegal housing societies, allowing prospective buyers to verify legitimacy before investing. He also mandated strict measures against suppliers providing materials to unapproved developments.
‘The CDA aims to develop and enhance Islamabad while safeguarding citizen investments and addressing housing needs,’ Randhawa stated, adding that violations of layout plans and NOCs would face consequences. Officials received instructions to rigorously enforce CDA and ICT zoning regulations, taking decisive action to remove unauthorized occupations in residential and rural areas, while preserving the city’s natural surroundings.