Capital Development Authority starts construction of Sewage Treatment Plant designated for the Scheme

March 1, 2020

Islamabad, March 01, 2020 (PPI-OT): In continuation of its efforts to provide improved facilities coupled with positive impact on environment, Capital Development Authority (CDA) to start construction of Sewage Treat Plant (STP) designated for the Scheme. Proposals for consultancy services for detail Engineering Design and construction supervision of STP has been sought. The STP would be constructed to cover both phase-I and II of the Park Enclave.

As the development of infrastructure network in the project is approaching to completion and large number of allottees have started construction of houses on the allotted plots, authority has decided to start work on the sewerage treatment plant so that as the residents start residing in their houses, after completing construction, the municipal water could be treated to avert water pollution and its negative impacts on the environment. Through this STP sewerage water would be treated in controlled manner and effluent would comply with quality criteria.

Through newspapers advertisements, proposals from reputable consultancy firms registered with Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) for detail Engineering Design and Construction Supervision for STP at Park Enclave Phase-I and II. The firms will submit details of similar nature of work undertaken during the last ten years with cost and performance certificates containing all allied data from concerned departments / organization. Moreover, only the firm with demonstrated experience in similar assignments would be considered in light of technical proposals as per guidelines of PEC.

It is pertinent to mention here that authority has taken number of steps for facilitating the residents of the capital city coupled with their positive impact on environment of the city in particular. In this context, authority is not ensuring establishment of STPs in all new sectors but the housing societies and other projects are also being compelled to establish their STPs at earliest. Furthermore, in case of feasibility, if two or three societies intend to establish joint STPs they have been given facility to submit their engineering designs to the CDA for scrutiny. Moreover, the authority has also extended to provide technical facilities to housing projects in establishing STPs.

