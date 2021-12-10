Capital police chief assumes charge amid presence of police martyrs’ families 

Islamabad, December 09, 2021 (PPI-OT):The new Islamabad police chief Muhammad Ahsan Younus Wednesday assumed his charge amid the presence of police martyrs’ families. On the occasion, he interacted with the families of police martyrs and assured them of full support on behalf of capital police. The families of police martyrs are our asset, he said adding that their welfare and care was his foremost priority.

“Each and every officer and cops of Islamabad police is servant of families of martyrs”, said Muhammad Ahsan Younas. The IGP said the cops who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty are like a crown on our heads adding that the prime responsibility of police is to protect the lives and properties of residents of federal capital. Later on, he shared his personal cell number with families of martyrs with advice to contact him without any hesitation. “All the available resources will be utilized for the solution of problems being faced by families of martyrs,” he added.

For more information, contact:

Islamabad Police

Data centre H-11, Admin Block,

Police Head Quarter, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9258371 Ext (160)

Fax: +92-51-4443180

Email: webmaster@islamabadpolice.gov.pk

Website: https://islamabadpolice.gov.pk