Capital police establishes anti-land grabbing squad

Islamabad, June 09, 2021 (PPI-OT):Islamabad Capital Territory Police has established an anti-land grabbing squad to eliminate ‘qabza mafia’ from the federal capital. The unit, comprising four officers and 16 ‘jawans’ of Islamabad police would initiate legal action against the culprits on the directives of SDPO. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Dr Mustafa Tanvir would monitor the squad himself, following directions of Inspector General of Police Islamabad.

Further-more the police had issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) to take action against the land mafia, besides ensuring protection to the victims. As per SOPs the Information regarding any activity to grab land, under-construction buildings and buildings would be given to Rescue 15 that had trained staff to deal with such issues. After getting the information, staff at Rescue 15 would inform the concerned SDPO and SHO through wireless and phone messages. The SDPO and SHO along with personnel would reach the spot.

The SDPO would conduct an initial inquiry on the spot and order legal action in view of the findings. The SDPO would also arrest all persons armed with weapons from the spot and confiscate their weapons. Rescue 15 would maintain record of all calls regarding land grabbing activity, while SDPO will make weekly, fortnight, monthly and yearly reports and submit them to the superintendent of police concerned.

The report would also be submitted to the senior superintendent of police office and would forwarded to the deputy inspector general of police and the inspector general of police. All the cases of dispute over lands/buildings and their ownership would also be referred to a reconciliation committee after consulting the complainant and the accused. On their refusal, the complaint would be referred to the revenue department or civil courts. The IGP had set up the squad, following vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to tighten noose around land mafia and provide justice to the victims.

