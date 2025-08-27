Islamabad police have apprehended fifteen individuals involved in various illicit activities, seizing a substantial quantity of drugs and weapons. Teams from multiple stations, including Noon, Koral, Nilore, and Shahzad Town, arrested nine individuals and confiscated over two kilograms of heroin, more than one kilogram of methamphetamine, three pistols with ammunition, and a knife. Cases have been filed against the detainees, and investigations are underway.
In a separate operation targeting fugitives and wanted individuals, law enforcement officials captured five more suspects. This crackdown comes as part of a broader initiative directed by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad to maintain order and security within the capital.
The Islamabad Police Department emphasized its commitment to safeguarding residents and their belongings. Disrupting public peace will not be tolerated, and maintaining tranquility remains the force”s primary objective. The department encourages community members to report any suspicious behavior to their local station or through the Pucar-15 emergency hotline to help eliminate criminal activity.