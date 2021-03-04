Careem Engineering Offers Remote Global Opportunities for Pakistanis

Karachi, March 04, 2021 (PPI-OT): Careem Engineering, reiterating its commitment to make Pakistan an epicenter of technology, is further expanding its engineering landscape by hiring additional fresh graduates across the country. The talent will have the opportunity to work alongside experts at Careem who possess a wealth of experience from global tech companies like Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Agoda Flipkart, and Expedia, etc.

Careem has accelerated plans to build on its engineering capacity in the region. With the company going remote-first, the graduates will get opportunities to work with engineering teams in Karachi, Lahore, Dubai, and Berlin. With Pakistan on its journey to become a technology epicenter for the region, Careem will be one step closer to its mission of simplifying and improving the lives of people in the region.

The hired engineers will be able to work remotely from anywhere they like in the country and will be empowered to work on products such as the Super App, mobility of people, mobility of things, and CareemPAY. Becoming a Remote-First organization allows Careem to benefit from accelerated digital adoption to drive strong productivity gains and attract a global talent pool that is aligned with its purpose and vision. Interested candidates can apply on the LinkedIn page.

Tafseer Siddiqui, Senior Director of Software Engineering, Careem Pakistan, commented: “Pakistan holds a special significance for Careem as its first line of code was written here. At Careem, we are bringing the opportunity for fresh graduates and engineers to work on world-class products that will aid in simplifying and improving the lives of millions of people. If there is one thing that we can promise, it is a whole lot of learning, exposure, and a culture which will encourage you to demonstrate your skills and be rewarded equally.”

Careem has recently become a Super App, expanding its services from the mobility of people to adding mobility of things as well as mobility of money including food, daily essential deliveries, peer to peer credit transfer, and mobile top-ups. This transition brings with it a host of different job opportunities offering fresh graduates a chance to work with a regional tech unicorn.

