Caretaker CM makes surprise visit to Quetta hospital

QUETTA:Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan, Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki, has said that the interim government had attached top priority to get the issues of hospitals addressed.

This he said while speaking during his surprise visit to Bolan Medical Complex Hospital in Quetta Tuesday. Expressing indignation over the unhygienic situation in the hospital and non-availability of medicines, he directed the authorities concerned to ensure cleanliness in the hospital besides ensuring provision of medicines to the patients.

Domki said that the absence of doctors and healthcare staff would not be tolerated at any cost. During inspection of OPD and other departments of the hospital, he inquired after the health of patients. Domki announced to bear the expenditures to be incurred on the treatment of one patient and provision of medicines to other patient of cancer. Medical Superintendent, Bolan Medical Complex Hospital, Quetta gave detailed briefing regarding performance of the hospital.