Caretaker Govt fulfilled responsibility of holding general elections: Info Minister

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi has said the caretaker government has fulfilled its responsibility by holding the general elections.

Talking to the media here in Islamabad on Monday, he said the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs will forward a summary to convene the National Assembly session once the election commission releases the list of elected candidates.

He said an investigation committee has been formed on the matter of the Commissioner Rawalpindi. He said the Election Commission is taking action on this matter. We should trust our institutions and system, he added.