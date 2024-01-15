Caretaker Punjab CM inaugurates Arfa Teacher Chatbot in Lahore

LAHORE: Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has inaugurated Arfa Teacher Chatbot at Arfa Software Technology Park in Lahore today.

He also visited the Arfa Kareem Technology Incubator and lauded the efforts of the Arfa Kareem Foundation for the promotion of information technology.

Speaking on the occasion, the caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi said that the Arfa Teacher Chatbot will be helpful to highlight the soft image of the country.

He said that the complete version of the Arfa Teacher Chatbot is a splendid educational tool that will provide education to people living in far-flung areas.