LAHORE: Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inaugurated e-registry model center in Lahore today.

Talking to newsmen in Lahore today, the caretaker Punjab Chief Minister informed that till yet 2, 21000 e-registries have been made.

He informed the manual registry system has ended and the e registry system started.

He said now everything is computerized except finalization of the signature of the sub registrar for completion of the process.