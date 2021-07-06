CarFirst launches Home Inspections in Karachi

Karachi, July 05, 2021 (PPI-OT):CarFirst, Pakistan’s most trusted used car trading platform, recently announced the launch of their much awaited Home Inspection service. The initiative is aimed to bring a new level of innovation and convenience to used car trading in Pakistan, with people now able to book their inspections from the comfort of their homes and receive an offer to sell their car in under 45 minutes!

The Home Inspection service has been launched initially in the areas of DHA and Clifton, Karachi, with cities such as Lahore and Islamabad soon expected to follow. This service will endeavour to save valuable time and numerous obstacles for the consumer to sell their car without facing any unnecessary hassle or risks that are associated with the sale and purchase of used cars. The service is also made attractive and simple to avail with the inspection carried out at the customer’s doorstep, especially with the ongoing lockdown restrictions.

The inspection is conducted by a team of experts and certified inspectors using the latest tools and technology. There are over 150+ checkpoints in our professional inspection service including a detailed analysis of the body, chrome, signs of any physical damage, rust, engine and suspension issues, mismatching paint, body scratches, dents and other imperfections. CarFirst Purchase Centers across the country will remain open for those who wish to come and have their cars inspected at our locations.

Raja Murad Khan, CEO and Co-Founder CarFirst, said, “With the convergence of new technologies and a changing demographic, we are on a mission to revolutionise the consumer journey by maximising convenience. Through this initiative, we will bring expert car inspections and offers to our customer’s doorstep to facilitate a hassle free transaction. Following the third wave in Pakistan and the recent lockdowns, this move will help ensure enhanced health and safety protocols for our staff and customers during inspections”.

