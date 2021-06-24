CarFirst partners with C Square to enhance Customer Experience via Genesys

Karachi, June 23, 2021 (PPI-OT):CarFirst recently signed an agreement with C Square, an IT consulting solutions provider to Genesys Customer experience solutions and enhance its digital transformation journey. Built by disruptors, the Genesys platform is transforming the contact center industry by delivering innovation to companies of all sizes, everywhere. It’s the leading platform for seamlessly integrating voice and digital channels – empowering agents, delighting customers and creating better business outcomes overall.

The agreement to revolutionize CarFirst’s customer journey was signed at C Square’s Head Office in Karachi. For the signing ceremony both Raja Murad, CEO Carfirst and Ahsan Mashkoor, CEO C Square were present.

While commenting on the signing, CEO CarFirst, Raja Murad, said: “With our highly focused customer centric and result oriented approach, we decided to join hands with Genesys to ensure digitally optimised customer solutions to create customer delight at each touch point. The goal is to have the entire customer journey from booking to a purchase as seamless and hassle free for the customer as possible. Therefore, with the appropriate mix of business partners, and now with C Square, we are confident that we will further be able to ensure our presence when needed and be able provide far more efficacious solutions to our customers.”

CEO C Square, Ahsan Mashkoor, said about the agreement “In today’s day where physical interactions are dying down and digital interactions are exponentially increasing, heavy digital footfall’s coming on to your website and social media platforms making it essential to rightly engage and understand customer needs in order to fulfill their requirements and gaining customer loyalty. By gauging their interests and behaviours it is imperative for businesses to provide more tailored and focused solutions as it has been seen that adopting a more CX-lead focus led to 1.6 x higher brand awareness, 1.5x more employee satisfaction and nearly doubling the rates of customer retention, repeat purchases and enhancing customer lifetime value.”

For more information, contact:

CarFirst

1st Floor, MM Tower, 28 A/K Gulberg II, Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92-42-35817671

Tel: +92-304-1111-CAR (227)

Website: www.carfirst.com

The post CarFirst partners with C Square to enhance Customer Experience via Genesys appeared first on Business News Pakistan.