Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested the ringleader of an interprovincial car theft gang in a wounded condition following crossfire in Ronti area of Uabaro, and also recovered two stolen vehicles.
Acting on the suspect’s tip-off, law enforcement officials recovered two stolen cars from the Chaman area of Balochistan, which have been returned to their rightful owners, the police said.
ASP Mirpur Mathelo, Muhammad Ali, and DSP Uabaro, Abdul Qadir Soomro, disclosed the details during a joint press conference. They revealed that two vehicles were stolen from Mirpur Mathelo last week. Using advanced technology, the police traced the culprits to Ronti region.
When the police moved to apprehend the suspects, they came under fire. In the retaliatory exchange, one of the gang members, identified as Altaf Khoso, was injured and taken into custody.
Police described the group as an interprovincial car theft gang that steal vehicles in Sindh and sells them in Balochistan. Based on the arrested suspect’s information, police raided a location in Chaman, recovering the stolen vehicles.
ASP Muhammad Ali stated that the operation demonstrates the effectiveness of modern policing tools. He assured that efforts were on to apprehend the remaining members of the gang and dismantle their operations.
The recovery of stolen vehicles and the arrest of the gang’s leader mark a significant success in the fight against organized crime in the region.