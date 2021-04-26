Carrefour Pakistan shares gifts to children

Karachi, April 26, 2021 (PPI-OT): Carrefour Pakistan, owned and operated by UAE-based Majid Al Futtaim, has brought happiness to 400 young orphans and underprivileged children of various SOS Children’s Villages through a distribution initiative. According to a statement issued on Monday, a group of Carrefour colleagues from Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad visited the children at the villages, where they shared gifts, toys and clothes, and participated in fun-filled activities.

Carrefour is dedicated to operating in an inclusive, sustainable, and socially responsible manner while supporting underserved communities in the country through its various social support programmes. To honour this commitment and in the spirit of Ramadan, the gifts were delivered to children at these villages with the aim of making their upcoming Eid extra special.

Jean Marc Dumont, Country Manager of Carrefour Pakistan at Majid Al Futtaim Retail, commented: “We are committed to giving back to our communities and especially children in need. Supporting SOS Children’s Villages’ cause aligns with our mission of engaging directly with our community to provide support and bring joy to those who are less fortunate. In doing so, we believe that great moments can be created for everyone and together we can make a difference.”

SOS Children’s Villages is the world’s largest not-for-profit organization focused on supporting children without parental care by providing developmental assistance through quality higher education and job-training to children.

