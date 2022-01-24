Case of firing on car of stage artist’s Naseem Vicky and agha Majid has been registered, raids continue for arrest of accused

Lahore, January 24, 2022 (PPI-OT):Punjab Police Faisalabad has registered a case of firing on the vehicles of renowned artists Naseem Vicky and Agha Majid and started raids to arrest the accused. According to details, firing took place on January 20 in which both the artists remained safe. On the direction of IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan, CPO Faisalabad Ghulam Mubashir Mekan met Naseem Vicky at his office.

CPO Faisalabad Ghulam Mubashir Mekan said that special teams have been formed to search and arrest the unidentified culprits who opened fire on the artists. Incident is being investigated keeping in view all aspects. CPO Faisalabad said that artists are a valuable asset of our country and their protection is one of our priorities and strict legal action would be taken against the accused soon.

