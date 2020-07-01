Cash award to employees

July 1, 2020

Quetta: Finance Department has sanctioned reward of Four (04) Months Gross Salaries equal to Pay of July, 2020 in the form of Cash Award with all admissible allowances (including House Requisition to the officers / officials of Finance Department, Planning and Development Department, Chief Minister’s Secretariat, Chief Secretary Office, Office of the Minister Finance and attached employees working in the Finance Department during the Financial Year 2020-21, says a notification issued by Government of Balochistan, Finance Department.

