Cash reward demanded for doctors

Quetta:Dr. Luqman Hakeem, Chairman, Sheikh Zayed Hospital-Fatima Jinnah Hospital Employees Action Committee called on authorities to grant two full pay cash award as reward to officers as well as officials who remained engaged in official duties during COVID-19 pandemic. Addressing a press conference at Quetta Press Club here on Sunday with Pervaiz Iqbal Bangulzai, Javed Raisani, Aziz Ahmed, Salam Baloch and others.

Dr. Luqman Hakeem said though Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan had accorded approval on a summary initiated by the provincial government for grant of two full pay cash award as reward to the employees who were engaged in official duties during COVID-19 yet the said cash award had not yet been paid to the employees of Sheikh Zayed Hospital and Fatima Jinnah Hospital.

He called on Chief Minister Balochistan, Jam Kamal Khan, Secretary, Finance Department, Noor-ul-Haq Baloch and Secretary Health Department Dostain Khan Jamaldini to ensure payment of cash award to the employees Sheikh Zayed Hospital and Fatima Jinnah Hospital within one week.