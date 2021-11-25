CBD Punjab forms partnerships with Jazz to build a smart city infrastructure

Dubai, November 25, 2021 (PPI-OT):Jazz, Pakistan’s number one 4G operator and the largest internet and broadband service provider is being brought on board by the Lahore Central Business District Development Authority (LCBDDA) to build a smart city ecosystem. For this purpose, an MoU was signed between Jazz Chief Business Officer, Syed Ali Naseer and LCBDDA CEO, Mr. Imran Amin.

The idea behind this project is to put Pakistan on the map of Global Business Districts. For this, LCBDDA signed a partnership with Jazz, where both parties will be exploring potential of a digital infrastructure required for an end-to-end connected ecosystem.

“We are fully equipped to deliver the best-in-class solutions for smart and sustainable cities. Together with CBD Punjab, we are excited to contribute to the province’s digital transformation journey,” said Syed Ali Naseer. This partnership will see Jazz act as the lead consultant in assisting LCBDDA to explore the relevant digital infrastructure required for this smart city project and identify revenue-generating opportunities. The MoU further entails the exploration of areas where Jazz can become the digital ICT service provider for enterprises in LCBDDA.

“Partnering with JAZZ / VEON will InshAllah unfold tremendous opportunities in the field of ICT and Digital Transformation for this mega project of national Importance”, said Imran Amin, CEO LCBDDA. LCBDDA, also known as CBD Punjab, is Pakistan’s first central business district, where the private sector will be provided bespoke and innovative real estate to contribute to national development.

