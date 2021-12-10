CDA approves Christmas allowance for Christian employees 

Islamabad, December 10, 2021 (PPI-OT):The management of Federal Development Agency (Capital Development Authority) has approved Christmas allowance for all Christian employees working in the institution on the occasion of their religious festival. Has given an official notification has been issued.

Under the notification, on Monday, December 20, 2021, non-gazetted employees will be paid full basic salary while gazetted employees will be paid half basic salary. In the same way, Muster roll and Daily Wages Allowance will be paid to the required according to regular pay scales.

On this occasion, the Christian community thanked the CDA management and expressed the hope that this would definitely add to the happiness of the Christian employees of CDA and that they would be better off in this time of inflation. Religious festivals will be celebrated.

For more information, contact:

Public Relations Directorate

Capital Development Authority (CDA)

Main Office, G-7/4, Islamabad

Tel: +92-51-9252614

Email: getreply@cda.gov.pk

Website: www.cda.gov.pk