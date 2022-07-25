CDA awards contract for development of I-15/2 sector

Islamabad, July 25, 2022 (PPI-OT):Capital Development Authority is paying special attention to the construction and development of the city, especially the sector development. In this regard Capital Development Authority is starting the development work in Sector I-15/2.

In this regard, machinery has been mobilized. Development works have already been completed in other 3 sub-sectors I-15/1, I-15/3 and I-15/4 of Sector 15-I and now the work has started in Sub-sector I-15/2.

According to the details, the survey work for the development works of Sector I-15/2 has almost been completed while the development works will be formally started after the monsoon, which will be completed in a period of 18 months at a cost of Rs 1.4 billion. Will Further, after the completion of the development works of Sector I-15, the allottees will be given possession of the plots by the management of the Capital Development Authority.

Apart from this, the development works of Sector I-15 include drainage system, sewerage network, and construction of streets, street lights, culverts and other residential facilities. It should be noted that this sector has been stalled for several decades due to the non-completion of development work, but the current CDA administration completed the development work by solving other problems including management in this sector.

Now the plot owners who were waiting to construct houses on their plots for a long time will now be able to construct houses on their plots. Similarly, the completion of development works in this sector will also help in meeting the growing residential needs in the city.

