Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman and Islamabad Chief Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa visited Pakistan Sweet Homes, a shelter for orphaned youngsters, on Thursday as part of Independence Day festivities. The visit, which coincided with Marka-e-Haq celebrations, saw Randhawa interacting with students and participating in a cake-cutting ceremony. He was greeted by Pakistan Sweet Homes Patron-in-Chief Zamurd Khan and CDA CBA General Secretary Chaudhry Muhammad Yasin.
Randhawa addressed the children, emphasizing the importance of independence, unity, faith, discipline, and sacrifice. He honored those who fought for Pakistan’s freedom and encouraged the pupils to contribute to the nation’s advancement. He praised Pakistan Sweet Homes for its commitment to providing quality education and care, calling it a valuable national service. Randhawa pledged the CDA’s ongoing support for projects aimed at enhancing the students’ education and skills development.
The event concluded with the raising of the national flag and prayers for Pakistan’s prosperity and stability.