A meeting of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Saturday discussed the current water supply situation, resources in Islamabad, and future water supply projects in the federal capital.

The meeting presided over by the CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa via Zoom link also discussed exploring new avenue of water supply to Islamabad in order to cater with the future needs of water supply to the people of Islamabad thus ensuring timely, safe and clean drinking water.

The meeting was attended by Member Administration Talat Mehmood, Member Planning Dr Khalid Hafiz, Member Finance Tahir Naeem, Member Engineering Nafasat Raza, Managing Director of WASA Zahid Aziz, along with other senior officers of CDA.

Various proposals were discussed at length in line with the future vision and strategy of Chairman CDA to provide uninterrupted supply of water to the citizens of the federal capital.

Chairman CDA directed to all concerned that all out efforts should be made in order to ensure the supply of safe and clean water to the residents of Islamabad, keeping in view all safety, health and hygiene standards.

He said CDA has already established Islamabad Water Agency, which is being made fully operational, after fulfilling requirement of water experts as well as necessary equipment, manpower and their on job training.

Additionally, the monitoring of water treatment plants established in Islamabad will be made on regular basis for provision of clean water to the citizens of Islamabad.

Furthermore, more technical experts will be recruited and all tube wells established by CDA from its own resources are being made functional so that they may operate with full capacity for provision of water. If any tube well becomes faulty, it will be promptly repaired and made functional.

Muhammad Ali Randhwa emphasized that water is a great blessing of Allah Almighty, and it is our collective responsibility to prevent its wastage. He said CDA is committed to resolving water-related issues of the people on a priority basis.

Specifically, the CDA has established the Islamabad Water Agency, and efforts will be made to strengthen its administrative and governance structure, thus making that agency viable and effective.

This includes ensuring the provision of adequate human resources according to the agency’s requirements and modernizing the water distribution network in Islamabad. CDA is seriously working on various proposals for future needs of water for the people of Islamabad.

To address the difficulties faced by certain sectors in accessing water, the CDA is considering various proposals, including alternative water supply sources.

During the meeting, it was also decided that CDA will not only prepare a feasibility report but will also consult and seek approval from competent authority for interaction and consultation with both local and international donors and development partners so that they be briefed about the viable projects for supply of water to Islamabad from different sources.

Donors and development partners will be convinced to invest in viable projects aimed at ensuring the continued supply of clean water to the citizens of Islamabad.

This will help in securing necessary funds for completion of different projects in order to provide safe and clean water in the future.